Local Roundup

SBCC Golfers Place Sixth at Eagle Classic; Women’s Tennis, Softball Fall

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 8, 2019 | 7:25 p.m.

Preston Gomersall and Trent Caraher shot 77 on Friday, leading SBCC to a sixth-place finish in the Eagle Classic men's golf tournament, hosted by Mt. San Jacinto.

Cypress had five players between 73 and 78 and the Chargers won the 13-team tourney with 376 strokes. That was two better than runner-up Palomar and eight better than third-place Orange Coast and Mt. San Antonio (384).

Theo Andre-Fouet added a 79 for the Vaqueros, who tied their season high of 395. Gomersall and Caraher tied for 15th place in the tourney at The Country Club at Soboba Springs.

There were 13 teams from three conferences – Orange Empire (6 teams), Pacific Coast Athletic (5) and Western State (2).

Kyoshiro Azumada of Palomar was the medalist at 1-under 71.

The Vaqueros will compete in WSC No. 5 on Monday at Santa Maria CC, starting at 10 a.m.
 
 

SBCC Women's Tennis Has Win Streak Snapped

Orange Coast swept past SBCC 9-0 on Friday in women’s tennis, snapping the Vaqueros’ eight-game win streak.

SBCC (10-2) made a long road trip to Lancaster to play Antelope Valley on Thursday, then turned around and drove 2.5 hours to Costa Mesa for Friday’s match.

The Pirates are 11-0 and have won 91 of 95 individual matches.

Victoria Dafos dropped a close 7-5, 6-4 decision at No. 4 singles and Jule Lauinger battled at No. 5 before falling 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The doubles team of Lauinger and Julia Jakobsen was up 7-6 in their set before Claire Boettcher/Jackie Kaiser rallied for a 9-7 victory.

“This was the most competitive match we’ve played and strongest team we’ve come across,” said SBCC coach Christina Klein.
 

Vaqueros Lose in Softball, 9-1

Danielle Stallings tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts on Friday, leading Santiago Canyon past SBCC 9-1 in a five-inning softball game in Orange.

The Hawks, ranked No. 5 in Southern California, are 11-4. The Vaqueros fell to 4-9.

Center fielder Shelby Featherston hit her second homer of the year, leading off the second with a round-tripper to left-center. She’s batting .371 and leads the team with 13 RBIs.
 

