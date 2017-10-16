Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Golf

SBCC Golfers Rack Up 7th Straight WSC Tournament Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 16, 2017 | 9:43 p.m.

SBCC had five players in the top 10 on Monday with all five between 80 and 82 in WSC women’s golf tournament No. 7 at par-71 Brookside GC in Pasadena.

The Vaqueros captured their seventh straight WSC tourney title and stayed perfect with a 35-0 record. They’re 61-1 for the year and 160-2 over the last two seasons.

Santa Barbara totaled 322 strokes to beat Canyons by 15 shots. Bakersfield was third at 351.

Stephanie Farouze and Lauren Calvin led the Vaqueros with 9-over 80s that tied for fifth. Vanessa Watkins and Elle Gaston tied for eighth at 81. It was Gaston’s second-lowest score of the year. Jessica Safford  was 10th with an 82.

“I was happy with our balance,” said 18th-year coach Chuck Melendez. “We had a lot of good rounds going, then we had a few big numbers at the end. Lauren had a good round, shooting 1-over 36 on the back nine.”

The Vaqueros return to action on Monday in WSC No. 8 at Simi Hills GC, starting at 11:30 a.m.
 
WSC No. 7
At par-71 Brookside GC
Final scores
 Team -- 1, SBCC 322. 2, Canyons 337. 3, Bakersfield 351. 4, Antelope Valley 359. 5, Moorpark 360. 6, Citrus 382.
 Medalist (par 71) -- 1, Michaela Klundt, Antelope Valley, 72. 2, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 77. 3, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 79; Cassandra Lee, Canyons, 79. 5 (tie), Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 80; Lauren Calvin, SBCC, 80; Brandi Borjon, Bakersfield, 80.
 SBCC scores -- 5 (tie), Farouze 80, Calvin 80. 8 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 81, Elle Gaston 81. 10, Jessica Safford. Kayla Karst 104.
 WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 35-0. 2, Canyons 27-8. 3, Citrus 14-21. 4, Moorpark 13-22. 5, Bakersfield 11-24. 6, Antelope Valley 5-30.
 SBCC overall record -- 61-1.

