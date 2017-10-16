SBCC Golfers Rack Up 7th Straight WSC Tournament Win

Golf

SBCC had five players in the top 10 on Monday with all five between 80 and 82 in WSC women’s golf tournament No. 7 at par-71 Brookside GC in Pasadena.

The Vaqueros captured their seventh straight WSC tourney title and stayed perfect with a 35-0 record. They’re 61-1 for the year and 160-2 over the last two seasons.

Santa Barbara totaled 322 strokes to beat Canyons by 15 shots. Bakersfield was third at 351.

Stephanie Farouze and Lauren Calvin led the Vaqueros with 9-over 80s that tied for fifth. Vanessa Watkins and Elle Gaston tied for eighth at 81. It was Gaston’s second-lowest score of the year. Jessica Safford was 10th with an 82.

“I was happy with our balance,” said 18th-year coach Chuck Melendez. “We had a lot of good rounds going, then we had a few big numbers at the end. Lauren had a good round, shooting 1-over 36 on the back nine.”

The Vaqueros return to action on Monday in WSC No. 8 at Simi Hills GC, starting at 11:30 a.m.



WSC No. 7

At par-71 Brookside GC

Final scores

Team -- 1, SBCC 322. 2, Canyons 337. 3, Bakersfield 351. 4, Antelope Valley 359. 5, Moorpark 360. 6, Citrus 382.

Medalist (par 71) -- 1, Michaela Klundt, Antelope Valley, 72. 2, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 77. 3, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 79; Cassandra Lee, Canyons, 79. 5 (tie), Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 80; Lauren Calvin, SBCC, 80; Brandi Borjon, Bakersfield, 80.

SBCC scores -- 5 (tie), Farouze 80, Calvin 80. 8 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 81, Elle Gaston 81. 10, Jessica Safford. Kayla Karst 104.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 35-0. 2, Canyons 27-8. 3, Citrus 14-21. 4, Moorpark 13-22. 5, Bakersfield 11-24. 6, Antelope Valley 5-30.

SBCC overall record -- 61-1.