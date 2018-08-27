Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

SBCC Golfers Take Third in South Coast Classic

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 27, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

SBCC placed third on Monday and Stephanie Farouze carded a 1-over 72 to finish fourth in the season-opening South Coast Classic women’s golf tournament at Buenaventura GC in Ventura.

Gurman Kaur shot a sizzling 9-under 62 to lead Sierra to a one-stroke win over Canyons (290-291) in the nine-team tourney. The Vaqueros were third at 322 and Desert took fourth with 325 strokes.

Sierra was the State runner-up last year and the Vaqueros finished third.

“That’s the best score I’ve ever seen in women’s community college golf,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez, who’s starting his 19th season. “I think the previous best was a 66 by our Carolin Chang a few years ago.”

Haruka Koda of Canyons was second at 69, Melanie Anderson of Sierra took third at 70 and Farouze was fourth.

Canyons captured WSC No. 1, which was also held on Monday. The Cougars beat SBCC by 31 shots (291 to 322). Bakersfield was third at 358. Koda was the medalist with her 69 and Farouze was second in the six-team WSC event at 72.

Five of the seven players on the Vaquero roster are returning sophomores, including Farouze, who grew up in Japan. Lauren Calvin shot 81 for Santa Barbara, Corina Garcia turned in an 84 and Juliet Parsons shot 85.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 