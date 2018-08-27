SBCC Golfers Take Third in South Coast Classic

Golf

SBCC placed third on Monday and Stephanie Farouze carded a 1-over 72 to finish fourth in the season-opening South Coast Classic women’s golf tournament at Buenaventura GC in Ventura.

Gurman Kaur shot a sizzling 9-under 62 to lead Sierra to a one-stroke win over Canyons (290-291) in the nine-team tourney. The Vaqueros were third at 322 and Desert took fourth with 325 strokes.

Sierra was the State runner-up last year and the Vaqueros finished third.

“That’s the best score I’ve ever seen in women’s community college golf,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez, who’s starting his 19th season. “I think the previous best was a 66 by our Carolin Chang a few years ago.”

Haruka Koda of Canyons was second at 69, Melanie Anderson of Sierra took third at 70 and Farouze was fourth.

Canyons captured WSC No. 1, which was also held on Monday. The Cougars beat SBCC by 31 shots (291 to 322). Bakersfield was third at 358. Koda was the medalist with her 69 and Farouze was second in the six-team WSC event at 72.

Five of the seven players on the Vaquero roster are returning sophomores, including Farouze, who grew up in Japan. Lauren Calvin shot 81 for Santa Barbara, Corina Garcia turned in an 84 and Juliet Parsons shot 85.