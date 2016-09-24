Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Football

SBCC Ground Attack Pounds El Camino-Compton

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 24, 2016 | 10:08 p.m.

SBCC moved the ball effectively on the ground and dominated El Camino-Compton, 41-6, in a nonconference football game on Saturday in Compton.

Demetrius Vinson rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, Cedric Cooper ran for two scores and Manny Nwosu busted through the defense for a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, as the Vaqueros won their third straight and scored over 40 points for the fourth game in a row.

Even without leading rusher Perry Martin, who was sidelined with an injury, SBCC (3-1) gain 312 yards on the ground and averaged over 7 yards a carry.

Cooper capped a 79-yard drive with a 6-yard score for a 7-0 lead at 1:26 of the first quarter. He followed that up with a 9-yard run to finish an 85-yard drive in the second quarter.

The Vaqueros added another TD before halftime after an interception. Quarterback Noah Holle passed 2 yards to Jacob Ortale for the score, giving SBCC a 20-0 lead going into the locker room.

Holle and Ortale hooked up again to open the second half, finishing a 76-yard, 11-play drive with a 1-yard toss.

El Camino-Compton put together a 96-yard, 21-play drive to get on the scoreboard. Johnny Bailey plowed over from the 1 to make it 27-6.

The Vaqueros turned Nwosu loose on their next possession and the freshman from Dos Pueblos rumbled 33 yards for the touchdown.  Nwosu rushed for 95 yards on 7 carries.

Vinson got rewarded for his big day, scoring on a 17-yard run with 2:59 to play.

On defense, Nakota Shepard-Creer, Thomas Lash and David Blevins intercepted passes and the team held Compton to 42 yards rushing.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

