SBCC Ground Attack Pounds El Camino-Compton

Football

SBCC moved the ball effectively on the ground and dominated El Camino-Compton, 41-6, in a nonconference football game on Saturday in Compton.

Demetrius Vinson rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, Cedric Cooper ran for two scores and Manny Nwosu busted through the defense for a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, as the Vaqueros won their third straight and scored over 40 points for the fourth game in a row.

Even without leading rusher Perry Martin, who was sidelined with an injury, SBCC (3-1) gain 312 yards on the ground and averaged over 7 yards a carry.

Cooper capped a 79-yard drive with a 6-yard score for a 7-0 lead at 1:26 of the first quarter. He followed that up with a 9-yard run to finish an 85-yard drive in the second quarter.

The Vaqueros added another TD before halftime after an interception. Quarterback Noah Holle passed 2 yards to Jacob Ortale for the score, giving SBCC a 20-0 lead going into the locker room.

Holle and Ortale hooked up again to open the second half, finishing a 76-yard, 11-play drive with a 1-yard toss.

El Camino-Compton put together a 96-yard, 21-play drive to get on the scoreboard. Johnny Bailey plowed over from the 1 to make it 27-6.

The Vaqueros turned Nwosu loose on their next possession and the freshman from Dos Pueblos rumbled 33 yards for the touchdown. Nwosu rushed for 95 yards on 7 carries.

Vinson got rewarded for his big day, scoring on a 17-yard run with 2:59 to play.

On defense, Nakota Shepard-Creer, Thomas Lash and David Blevins intercepted passes and the team held Compton to 42 yards rushing.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.