Softball

SBCC, Hancock Split Softball Doubleheader

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 12, 2016 | 4:12 p.m.

SBCC continued its trend of winning the first game in doubleheaders, then dropping the second on Tuesday in a WSC Gold softball battle with Hancock at Pershing Park.

 The Vaqueros piled up eight runs in the first two innings of the opener, then held on for an 8-7 win. They scored three in the bottom of the second to tie Game 2 at 3-3, then saw Hancock score three in the seventh on two walks, two hits and two errors on the way to a 6-3 loss.

 Moorpark (10-3) split a twinbill with Cuesta (9-3) and stayed a half-game ahead of the Cougars and one game in front of the Vaqueros (25-9, 9-4) with four games to play. Santa Barbara is 12-2 in doubleheaders vs. two teams this year and 3-3 in twinbills vs. top WSC teams, losing the back end of all three doubleheaders.

 The Vaqueros scored six runs on eight hits in the first inning of the opener with the first six players getting singles. Hope Ballard drove in two with a double to left to make it 6-0. They added two more in the second on a sacrifice fly by Delainy Ogan and an RBI double by designated hitter Lyndsi King.

 Alyssa-Rae Jewell went 4-4 in the first game and scored twice. She’s No. 4 among WSC Gold batters at .422 and No. 1 in the state with 46 runs.

 Hancock (15-19-1, 6-8) got just one hit in the first four innings of the opener against Madison McNamee, a two-out single in the fourth by Judy Salazar. The Bulldogs got a walk, a bunt single and an error that scored their first run with no outs in the fifth. Schuyler Gooley walked to load the bases and Rebecca Pullen replaced McNamee on the mound.

 Christabel Chavez doubled in two runs and Larissa Ostrander added an RBI single to make it 8-4. Chavez and Ostrander scored on RBI groundouts by Maggie Dasis and Salazar, cutting the deficit to 8-6.

Hancock got another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Chavez.

McNamee started the opener and pitched the first three innings. Pullen came on to start the fourth and surrendered four runs (three earned) on two hits. McNamee returned to the circle after four batters in the fifth and picked up her 15th win (15-5), giving up five runs (three earned) in six innings.

 The Vaqueros had 21 hits in the doubleheader. Jewell went 4-8 on the day while leadoff hitter Sydney Townes and Maggie Jo Jackson were 3-6. King was 3-5.

