Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Hangs On to Beat College of the Canyons

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 27, 2016 | 9:28 p.m.

Chloe Montano and Blayne Shoffit scored first-half goals on Tuesday and SBCC held on for a 2-1 women’s soccer win over Canyons at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita.


Montano, a freshman midfielder from Agoura High, tallied her sixth goal on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Shoffit, a sophomore forward from Woodland, Calif., made it 2-0 with the first score of her college career in the 28th minute.


Hailey Phipps scored for Canyons (5-3-1) in the 59th minute.


The Vaqueros (5-2) are 3-0 at home, 1-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.


Katherine Sheehy headed in a goal in the 70th minute but it was erased by offsides.


The Cougars outshot the Vaqueros 17-9 and goalie Alex Camarillo had a season-high eight saves.


Santa Barbara travels to Taft on Friday for a nonconference game at 1 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]noozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 