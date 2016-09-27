SBCC Hangs On to Beat College of the Canyons

Soccer

Chloe Montano and Blayne Shoffit scored first-half goals on Tuesday and SBCC held on for a 2-1 women’s soccer win over Canyons at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita.



Montano, a freshman midfielder from Agoura High, tallied her sixth goal on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Shoffit, a sophomore forward from Woodland, Calif., made it 2-0 with the first score of her college career in the 28th minute.



Hailey Phipps scored for Canyons (5-3-1) in the 59th minute.



The Vaqueros (5-2) are 3-0 at home, 1-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.



Katherine Sheehy headed in a goal in the 70th minute but it was erased by offsides.



The Cougars outshot the Vaqueros 17-9 and goalie Alex Camarillo had a season-high eight saves.



Santa Barbara travels to Taft on Friday for a nonconference game at 1 p.m.