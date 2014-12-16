SBCC Health Professionals Institute Trains Local Employees

Thirty employees from Cottage Health System and Sansum Clinic received certificates of recognition from Santa Barbara City College Professional Development Center’s Health Professionals Institute last Wednesday.

Offered to employees of local health-care agencies, the institute is made up of a series of work-based skills training classes designed to enhance employees’ professional development and improve performance on the job. Students attended classes covering such business topics as Time Management, Business Writing and Powerful Presentations.

“When the HPI program first began in 2003, we offered it primarily to healthcare management,” said Shelly Dixon, director of SBCC’s Professional Development Center. “Over time, it became apparent that the courses had application to all levels of staff so we continue to draw and instruct new employees on a regular basis.”

“A key part of the mission of Santa Barbara City College is workforce training and economic development,” said Dr. Jack Friedlander, SBCC executive vice president. “Our Professional Development Center does an excellent job of providing high-quality and cost-effective employee training in our community.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.