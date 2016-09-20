Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

SBCC Held Scoreless by Unbeaten Chaffey

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 20, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

Chaffey found the net in the 64th minute on Tuesday afternoon and went on to beat SBCC 1-0 in a women’s soccer match in Rancho Cucamonga.


The Vaqueros (3-2) entered the game ranked No. 5 in the state in power points and Chaffey was No. 14. The Vaqueros had outscored their opponents 13-3 while the Panthers (7-0) had dominated their first six opponents 26-1.


“The field was smaller than we usually play on and it was grass also,” said coach John Sisterson. “We started off well enough, then they bullied us a little, they’re a strong tough team. We had a defensive mixup in the second half with three players going after the ball.”


The Vaqueros were playing without their second-leading scorer, Josefine Von Der Burg (4 goals), who missed the game with an injury.


SBCC received three yellow cards and Kaitlyn Saperstein got her second for a red card in the 67th minute. The Vaqueros played a man down for the last 23 minutes.


Santa Barbara returns home to host West Hills Lemoore on Friday at noon.

