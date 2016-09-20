SBCC Held Scoreless by Unbeaten Chaffey

Girls Soccer

Chaffey found the net in the 64th minute on Tuesday afternoon and went on to beat SBCC 1-0 in a women’s soccer match in Rancho Cucamonga.



The Vaqueros (3-2) entered the game ranked No. 5 in the state in power points and Chaffey was No. 14. The Vaqueros had outscored their opponents 13-3 while the Panthers (7-0) had dominated their first six opponents 26-1.



“The field was smaller than we usually play on and it was grass also,” said coach John Sisterson. “We started off well enough, then they bullied us a little, they’re a strong tough team. We had a defensive mixup in the second half with three players going after the ball.”



The Vaqueros were playing without their second-leading scorer, Josefine Von Der Burg (4 goals), who missed the game with an injury.



SBCC received three yellow cards and Kaitlyn Saperstein got her second for a red card in the 67th minute. The Vaqueros played a man down for the last 23 minutes.



Santa Barbara returns home to host West Hills Lemoore on Friday at noon.