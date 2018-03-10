SBCC Hitters Have Their Way in Volleyball Sweep Over Grossmont

College Volleyball

SBCC returned to its home court and celebrated with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 sweep over Grossmont in a nonconference men's volleyball match on Saturday.

Haward Gomes and Kyle Skinner supplied a 1-2 punch at the net with 15 and 14 kills, respectively.

Setter Adam Simonetti had 23 assists, and the hitters produced with a red-hot .531 hitting percentage.

"A nice win by our guys to cap off a three-match week," coach Jon Newton said. "We were led by two of our third-year athletes, Kyle Skinner and Haward Gomes. That being said, it was a full team effort, with everyone getting into the match and making an impact."

SBCC improves to 8-3 on the season.

