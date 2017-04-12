SBCC Hitters on Fire in Sweep at Antelope Valley

College Volleyball

SBCC recorded a season-best .351 hitting percentage on Wednesday night in a 3-0 men’s volleyball sweep at Antelope Valley. The scores were 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

Sean Reynaert led the Vaqueros (5-12, 2-3 WSC North) with 12 kills and a .435 percentage. Stephen Trevitt added seven kills and two aces. Jonathan Baldwin had five kills with a .571 hitting percentage, 25 assists, three blocks and two aces.

The Marauders lost for the 10th straight time and fell to 1-12 and 0-5.

The Vaqueros dominated the first set with 15 kills and just one error for a .483 percentage. They were nearly as good in the third set (12 kills, 2 errors) with a .476 percentage.

“The guys played well and took care of business,” said SBCC coach Jon Newton. “This is a good win, looking forward to our last match against Pierce.”

The Vaqueros will play their season finale on Friday and it will be Sophomore Night in the Sports Pavilion. SBCC will host L.A. Pierce at 6 p.m.

