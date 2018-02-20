SBCC Holds Off Fullerton for Coach Jeff Walker’s 150th Win

Baseball

SBCC built leads of 5-1, 8-3 and 11-3 on Tuesday on the way to an 11-8 baseball win at Fullerton.

The Vaqueros (8-5) won their third straight. They scored a season-high 25 on Saturday and have tallied 11 or more in four of the last five games.

Phil Quartararo went 3-5 with two RBIs and Nicholas Prainito was 3-5. John Jensen had a two-run single in a five-run second inning and Jake Holton drilled his second homer – a two-out, two-run shot in the eighth that stretched the lead to 11-3.

Brett Vansant, a 6-foot-9 right-hander, was sharp for SBCC, allowing three runs (none earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.



Tate Brock was 3-4 with two RBIs for the Hornets (6-7).

Fullerton scored four in the eighth and one in the ninth to get within three.

“We scored 11 runs and got a nice road win against a good Orange Empire team,” said coach Jeff Walker after notching win No. 150. He’s 150-103 in seven seasons.

The Vaqueros will play a home-and-home with El Camino (7-5) on Thursday in Torrance and Saturday at Pershing Park at 1 p.m.



