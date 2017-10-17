SBCC Holds Off Mission for 4-3 Victory

Soccer

Carlos Espinoza scored two goals on Tuesday and Celso Lagunas tallied the game-winner in the 79th minute as SBCC held off L.A. Mission 4-3 in a WSC men’s soccer match in Sylmar.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 7 in California and the nation, stayed perfect with their sixth straight win. They’re 9-0-3 overall and 3-0 in conference. Mission fell to 4-7-3 and 0-2.

Victor Chavez, a sophomore from Garden Street Academy, scored his team-leading eighth goal in the 27th minute on an assist from Sonny Boyoko. Seven minutes later, Espinoza made it 2-0 Vaqueros after taking a pass from Pedro Ruiz.

The Eagles scored in the 39th to cut the deficit to 2-1 at halftime.

Espinoza, a sophomore from Simi Valley, found the net again in the 58th minute with Celso Lagunas getting the assist. Espinoza has scored two goals in two of the last three games.

The Vaqueros were up 3-1 but the Eagles roared back with two goals in four minutes (74th and 77th).

Two minutes later, Lagunas got the game-winner in the 79th minute by taking a pass from Charlie Kent and scoring his second goal in the last three games. Hudson Handel, who’d just entered the game two minutes earlier, played a ball out to Kent and he served it to Lagunas for the goal from 15 yards out.

The Vaqueros outshot the Eagles 16-5 with eight shots on-target.

“We started off well, going up 2-0, then we lost (defender) Mitchell Walker with an injury and a lost tooth in the 38th minute,” said coach John Sisterson. “We got up 3-1, then fell apart a little bit and they tied it up.

“Hudson and Nathan Nundley came on in the 77th minute. Hudson played a great ball to Charlie, who found Celso for the game-winner. We played great defense the rest of the way.”

The Vaqueros will host Moorpark on Friday at 2 p.m.