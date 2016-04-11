Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Honor Society Plans One-Day Conference on Future of 21st Century

By Linn Sanneskär for Phi Theta Kappa’s Beta Gamma Upsilon chapter | April 11, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Santa Barbara City College invites the public to a free one-day conference with community leaders: “Shaping the 21st Century,” which will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. April 15, 2016, in the Administration Building Room: A211 on SBCC’s East Campus.

At the conference, Phi Theta Kappa leadership we will explore questions such as: What are the forces shaping the early 21st century? How do we avoid war? How do we promote female leadership? How can we regain trust in those who govern us?

Addressing past, present and future, topics will include war and civilization, female leadership and social (dis)trust. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will also be provided.

The following will speak at the conference:

» Joe White, professor and chair of SBCC’s Philosophy Department and founder of 2020 A Year Without War

» Mark Sanders, professor of anthropology, history and archaeology at SBCC

» State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

» Mayor Helen Schneider

» Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

» Phylissa Eisentraut, professor and chair of SBCC’s Social Sciences Department

» Chiany Dri, president of the SBCC Black Student Union

» Donna Lewis, attorney and Pro Temp of the Santa Barbara Superior Court

» Dave Saunders, chief investigator of the Santa Barbara District Attorney Office

» Eric R.A.N Smith, political science professor at UC Santa Barbara

For more information about the event or Phi Theta Kappa​, visit the event page or like the honor society on Facebook.

Linn Sanneskär is the president of Phi Theta Kappa’s Beta Gamma Upsilon chapter.

 

