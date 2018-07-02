SBCC Honored as Statewide Strong Workforce Star

For prospective students looking for a college education resulting in a job at a living wage in their chosen field, they can find that at Santa Barbara City College.

Twenty career education programs at SBCC rate as Strong Workforce Stars for helping students reach new heights in earning power and social mobility, according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

Strong Workforce Stars are awarded as part of the Strong Workforce Program, a bold step California took in 2016 to create 1 million more middle-skilled workers, thus producing a job-ready workforce for employers, and lifting low-wage workers into living-wage jobs.

Stars are earned when graduates attain one or more of the following thresholds of economic mobility:

An increase in earnings by 50 percent or more.

Attainment of the regional living wage by 70 percent or more.

90 percent or more are employed in a job similar to their field of study.

This year, SBCC was awarded 13 bronze, five silver and two gold stars across 20 programs ranging from banking and finance (99 percent increase in earnings) to radiography (156 percent increase in earnings).

One-hundred percent of students attained the regional living wage, and 100 percent of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study.

“All of the career-focused programs at SBCC are vibrant and strong," said Pamela Ralston, interim executive vice president of educational programs at SBCC. "We’re pleased that the Chancellor’s Office has awarded 20 of those programs with workforce stars.

"It is important to acknowledge and celebrate the faculty success in supporting students’ career goals. These awards serve to highlight the quality and relevance of SBCC’s programs and our expert faculty.”

“The Strong Workforce Stars program not only shines a light on effective programs, it provides valuable information for students exploring their career options,” said Van Ton-Quinlivan, executive vice chancellor of Workforce and Digital Futures.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.