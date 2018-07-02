Monday, July 2 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Honored as Statewide Strong Workforce Star

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | July 2, 2018 | 4:02 p.m.

For prospective students looking for a college education resulting in a job at a living wage in their chosen field, they can find that at Santa Barbara City College.

Twenty career education programs at SBCC rate as Strong Workforce Stars for helping students reach new heights in earning power and social mobility, according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

Strong Workforce Stars are awarded as part of the Strong Workforce Program, a bold step California took in 2016 to create 1 million more middle-skilled workers, thus producing a job-ready workforce for employers, and lifting low-wage workers into living-wage jobs.

Stars are earned when graduates attain one or more of the following thresholds of economic mobility:

An increase in earnings by 50 percent or more.
Attainment of the regional living wage by 70 percent or more.
90 percent or more are employed in a job similar to their field of study.

This year, SBCC was awarded 13 bronze, five silver and two gold stars across 20 programs ranging from banking and finance (99 percent increase in earnings) to radiography (156 percent increase in earnings).

One-hundred percent of students attained the regional living wage, and 100 percent of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study.

“All of the career-focused programs at SBCC are vibrant and strong," said Pamela Ralston, interim executive vice president of educational programs at SBCC. "We’re pleased that the Chancellor’s Office has awarded 20 of those programs with workforce stars.

"It is important to acknowledge and celebrate the faculty success in supporting students’ career goals. These awards serve to highlight the quality and relevance of SBCC’s programs and our expert faculty.”

“The Strong Workforce Stars program not only shines a light on effective programs, it provides valuable information for students exploring their career options,” said Van Ton-Quinlivan, executive vice chancellor of Workforce and Digital Futures.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 