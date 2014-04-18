SBCC Hosting Free Panel Discussion on Media Freedom

On a recent trip to China, First Lady Michelle Obama spoke with Chinese students about the importance of the free flow of ideas over the Internet and through the media. She stressed that free speech and unfettered access to information strengthen nations and should be universal rights.

In light of current events both in the U.S. and abroad, these issues continue to be at the forefront of public discussions of media today.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Sigma Chi Eta Communication Honor Society and the SBCC Communication Department will be hosting a panel discussion on open access to information around the globe.

This free event will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the SBCC Business Communication (BC) Forum on West Campus.

This presentation is open to the Santa Barbara community and features a panel including Michael Gilbert, a leading USC researcher on digital media, as well as SBCC student panelists from China, Russia and Venezuela. These individuals will all speak on the topic of information access with a specific focus on the dynamic democratization of knowledge via the Internet and the potential for change in the Global City.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.