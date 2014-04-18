Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Hosting Free Panel Discussion on Media Freedom

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | April 18, 2014 | 1:03 p.m.

On a recent trip to China, First Lady Michelle Obama spoke with Chinese students about the importance of the free flow of ideas over the Internet and through the media. She stressed that free speech and unfettered access to information strengthen nations and should be universal rights.

In light of current events both in the U.S. and abroad, these issues continue to be at the forefront of public discussions of media today.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Sigma Chi Eta Communication Honor Society and the SBCC Communication Department will be hosting a panel discussion on open access to information around the globe.

This free event will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the SBCC Business Communication (BC) Forum on West Campus.

This presentation is open to the Santa Barbara community and features a panel including Michael Gilbert, a leading USC researcher on digital media, as well as SBCC student panelists from China, Russia and Venezuela. These individuals will all speak on the topic of information access with a specific focus on the dynamic democratization of knowledge via the Internet and the potential for change in the Global City.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 