SBCC Hosts Free Family Fall Festival for Community, Students

Santa Barbara City College invites the Santa Barbara community and students to a free, fun-filled day of pumpkin decorating, carnival games, face painting, crafts, a costume contest, and a movie under the stars at its Good Neighbor Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event takes place 1-4 p.m. in the SBCC parking lot 3C, across from La Playa Stadium and Leadbetter Beach. The first 50 festival-goers receive free tickets for that night’s SBCC Vaqueros home football game against Citrus Community College.
The daytime festival is followed by popcorn and a movie after sunset. Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be shown at 7 p.m. on SBCC West Campus Lawn. The public is encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for maximum comfort and enjoyment.
— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.