SBCC Hosts Free Family Fall Festival for Community, Students

The event takes place 1-4 p.m. in the SBCC parking lot 3C, across from La Playa Stadium and Leadbetter Beach. The first 50 festival-goers receive free tickets for that night’s SBCC Vaqueros home football game against Citrus Community College. The daytime festival is followed by popcorn and a movie after sunset. Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be shown at 7 p.m. on SBCC West Campus Lawn. The public is encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for maximum comfort and enjoyment.

Santa Barbara City College invites the Santa Barbara community and students to a free, fun-filled day of pumpkin decorating, carnival games, face painting, crafts, a costume contest, and a movie under the stars at its Good Neighbor Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.

