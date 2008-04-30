Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:15 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Hosts Southern California Tennis Regional

Top women will compete at Pershing Park, Municipal Courts through Saturday.

By Dave Loveton | April 30, 2008 | 5:55 p.m.

The best of the best in community college women’s tennis will descend on SBCC’s courts Thursday through Saturday for the Southern California Regional. The event, which gets under way at 9 a.m. Thursday, will be held at Pershing Park and the Municipal Courts.

The draw will be approximately 64 players for both singles and doubles. The finals will take place Saturday at Pershing, with singles starting at 1 p.m. All quarterfinalists in singles and doubles will advance to the state tournament May 8-10 at El Dorado Tennis Center in Long Beach.

The seedings will probably follow the results from last week’s 108th Ojai Tournament, according to SBCC coach Louella Parsons. Brazilian Lorena Zago of College of the Desert won the singles title, beating Grossmont’s Vanesa Reibstein, 6-3, 6-2. In doubles, Reibstein and Brianna McClintock prevailed with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Brittany Bass and Brittnie Furuvald of Orange Coast.

SBCC‘s Brittany Newsom is entered in both singles and doubles after reaching the quarterfinals of the WSC Championships and last week’s prestigious Ojai event. She’ll compete with Heather Hawke in doubles.

The Vaqueros men will be represented by Elliot Markowitz and Cameron DeArgon in the Southern Cal Regional, which starts Thursday in Riverside.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

