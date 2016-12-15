SBCC Hurt by Cold Shooting

L.A. Valley outshot SBCC 57.1 to 24 percent in the second half on Thursday afternoon to complete a 67-47 men’s basketball victory on Day 1 of the L.A. Southwest Intensity Classic.
The Monarchs (3-7) hit 12-of-21 in the final 20 minutes while the Vaqueros (2-9) made just 6-25. Kevin Cabrera led four Valley players in double figures with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Drayten Howell, a 5-11 freshman from Lompoc High, topped SBCC with a season-high 15 points on 6-12 shooting. Josh Chapital added 10 points and Ben Clay had nine points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:30 to play.
The Vaqueros played without guard Robert Hutchins, the sixth-leading scorer in the State at 21.5 ppg.