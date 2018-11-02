Friday, November 2 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Invites Local Veterans to New Entrepreneurship Program Event

By Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation | November 2, 2018

What do Nike, FedEx, and GoDaddy have in common? All three of these successful companies were started by U.S. veterans.

Veterans looking to launch a business idea of their own can find valuable resources at Vetrepreneur LAUNCH!, Friday, Nov. 16 at Santa Barbara City College West Campus Fé Bland Forum, 721 Cliff Drive.

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! will connect veterans with resources to launch their venture, including information about funding opportunities, education and mentoring. There will be opportunities to network with successful and aspiring “vetrepreneurs” who can share tips to their entrepreneurial success.

Larry Broughton, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, best-selling author, hotelier, speaker, and former U.S. Army Green Beret will give the keynote address and provide insight veterans need to get their business ventures off the ground.

Broughton is founder/CEO of broughtonHOTELS (whose portfolio includes Santa Barbara boutique hotels Inn at East Beach and Spanish Garden Inn), an expert on leadership and entrepreneurship, and a regular guest on national radio shows, podcasts, and news and TV programs.

He is also a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, serving eight years on Special Forces A-Teams, commonly known as the Green Berets.

“The SBCC Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship and the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation are thrilled to kick off this new program with an experienced vetrepreneur like Larry Broughton,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“We are committed to supporting America’s Veterans and Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! will do just that by offering valuable resources and vital networking for Veterans looking to start their own business.”

The event will kick off the new Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! program offered by the Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship and the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at SBCC, dedicated to honoring America's veterans by supporting the success of vetrepreneurs.

Other event speakers are SBCC Superintendent/President Anthony Beebe; philanthropist and entrepreneur Julie Nadel of The Nadel Foundation; SBCC Business Administration Department Chair Bonnie Chavez; and Samson

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, visit  https://vetrepreneurshiplaunch2018.eventbrite.com or contact [email protected]

To learn more, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 805-965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

 

