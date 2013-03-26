Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Research Professor Jeffrey Cole to Discuss Future of Media, Technology in Talk at SBCC

The research professor will take the stage with Dr. Jack Friedlander and talk about the influence and importance of technology and communication

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | March 26, 2013 | 12:26 a.m.

Media, communication and technology: They are three strongly debated subjects, and are emerging more aggressively than ever.

Where will we be in the near future with the help of these?

Jeffrey Cole, a research professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, might be able to answer that question.

Cole, also director of the Center for the Digital Future at USC, will speak about key trends within these three fields from 7 to 8 p.m. April 5 in the Garvin Theatre at Santa Barbara City College.

“I hope to give [the audience] a real sense of how our lives have already changed in extraordinary ways, and more importantly how they’re going to continue to change,”  Cole told Noozhawk.

In 2000, Cole started the World Internet Project, which tracks how computers and the Internet influence different aspects of society in 35 countries.

Cole and his team share their findings with the government, the White House, and companies and people worldwide.

“My job is to share this with people who can use this to really create change,” he said. “I see that becoming more and more important.”

The project sees no end, he says: It “will stop when it no longer will be interesting, which of course is never.”

Cole graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, and took his doctorate in communication, all from UCLA.

Through his years as a researcher within communication and technology, he has worked with and advised government officials such as Al Gore, President Bill Clinton, the George W. Bush administration, and many more politicians and top players in the entertainment industry.

Cole said he’ll be presenting his thoughts and insights of what will happen to Facebook, what happened to MySpace and the upcoming end of print newspapers.

“The better technologies don’t always win,” he said, adding that he’ll touch on why some technologies succeed and others don’t. “We think print newspapers will, by and large, be gone in the next five, six years,” he said. “We think newspapers online have a great future.”

Cole previously worked as the director of the Center for Communication Policy at UCLA, and was awarded its Distinguished Teaching Award in 1987.

“I felt that bringing that wealth of knowledge to Santa Barbara would be just a huge contribution to the community,” said Jack Friedlander, executive vice president for educational programs at SBCC, who asked Cole to come and speak.

He said a main reason was to draw people’s attention to the new Center for Lifelong Learning, an extension of SBCC founded in late 2012, when the Continuing Ed classes were made fee-based.

Friedlander will join Cole on stage to direct the event, and also to brief the audience about the new center.

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

