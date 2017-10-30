SBCC Journalist to Speak at Dorantes Memorial Event

Santa Barbara City College will present Noor Tagouri, journalist and founder of #LetNoorShine Campaign at its 27th annual Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The free lecture will be at at 12:45 p.m. in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Tagouri has achieved game-changing breakthroughs on her journey to become the first hijabi journalist on commercial U.S. television while establishing a platform to empower others to break normative stereotypes and realize their own potential in a multicultural society, according to SBCC.

Tagouri's passion for storytelling stems from a desire to expose cultural injustices and combat challenges women face globally, SBCC said.

Tagouri is a journalist and speaker who breaks down cultural barriers, from sexism to Islamophobia.

While her storytelling and public speaking have drawn profiles in Marie Claire and The Washington Post, she's also launched #TheNoorEffect, a clothing line created to empower women and combat sex trafficking.

Tagouri works out of Newsy's Washington, D.C., bureau, but covers stories across the globe.

The SBCC Foundation established the Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lectureship Fund in 1991 in memory of a beloved second-year SBCC student and Mexican immigrant, Leonardo Dorantes.

Touted as highly motivated and well-respected, Dorantes died in a racially motivated tragedy in November 1990.

The lecture series is designed to heighten awareness and understanding of racial and ethnic differences and shared commonalities in Santa Barbara.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.