Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Journalist to Speak at Dorantes Memorial Event

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | October 30, 2017 | 4:04 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College will present Noor Tagouri, journalist and founder of #LetNoorShine Campaign at its 27th annual Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The free lecture will be at at 12:45 p.m. in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Tagouri has achieved game-changing breakthroughs on her journey to become the first hijabi journalist on commercial U.S. television while establishing a platform to empower others to break normative stereotypes and realize their own potential in a multicultural society, according to SBCC.

Tagouri's passion for storytelling stems from a desire to expose cultural injustices and combat challenges women face globally, SBCC said.

Tagouri is a journalist and speaker who breaks down cultural barriers, from sexism to Islamophobia.

While her storytelling and public speaking have drawn profiles in Marie Claire and The Washington Post, she's also launched #TheNoorEffect, a clothing line created to empower women and combat sex trafficking.

Tagouri works out of Newsy's Washington, D.C., bureau, but covers stories across the globe.

The SBCC Foundation established the Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lectureship Fund in 1991 in memory of a beloved second-year SBCC student and Mexican immigrant, Leonardo Dorantes.

Touted as highly motivated and well-respected, Dorantes died in a racially motivated tragedy in November 1990.

The lecture series is designed to heighten awareness and understanding of racial and ethnic differences and shared commonalities in Santa Barbara.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 