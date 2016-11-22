Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Knocked Out of Regionals in First Round

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 22, 2016 | 10:10 p.m.

Taira Ka’awaloa and Juju Cannon combined for 33 kills on Tuesday night, leading No. 14 Irvine Valley to a 3-2 women’s volleyball upset of No. 3 SBCC in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional at the Sports Pavilion.

The scores were 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12 in the 2 hour, 23-minute marathon.

The Lasers, the fourth-place team from the Orange Empire Conference, won their fourth straight to improve to 15-6 while the WSC North champion Vaqueros had their 11-match win streak snapped and finished the year at 23-4.

It was the first home loss in nine matches for the Vaqueros this season.

Ka’awaloa had 17 kills and Cannon pounded 16, including the final blow when she ripped an overpass by the Vaqueros for a kill on match point. SBCC thought she netted on the play but the officials didn’t concur.

Shannon Friend led the Vaqueros with 18 kills and a .425 hitting percentage. Carolyn Andrulis had 14 kills and a season-high 26 digs. Claire Bagdasar had 26 digs and setter Kiana Pisula had seven kills, 44 assists and 21 digs. Kaylene Ureno added eight kills and a season-best 25 digs.

Hillary Bean added 19 digs, giving the Vaqueros five players between 19 and 26 digs. They dug 127 balls in the match.

 “We had our chances to push ahead and we just didn’t capitalize on it," SBCC coach Ed Gover said. "We got through a tough rotation at 5-5 (in the fifth set) and we had Shannon matched up against a weaker blocker. Our passing just didn’t hold up and that’s the bottom line.”

