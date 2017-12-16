SBCC Lands 3 Football Players on All-State Team

Football

Three SBCC football players have been selected to the CCCAA All-State Region 4 team.

Running back Manny Nwosu made first-team offense and Russell Enholm and Chayvis Curry were first-team defense.

Nwosu, a 6-foot sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, led the American Pacific League in rushing with 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. He was No. 9 in the state and had six 100-yard games with a high of 199 vs. L.A. Southwest. He carried the ball 192 times and only fumbled twice with the Vaqueros recovering both times. He also caught 15 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Nwosu was the first 1,000-yard rusher at SBCC in 47 years.

“Manny was the rock of the offense,” said Vaquero coach Craig Moropoulos. “He started every game and he’s tough to bring down.”

Enholm is a former Santa Barbara High star who played at the University of San Diego before transferring to SBCC. The 6-3, 220-pound sophomore free safety had 40 tackles and led the Vaqueros in interceptions (3) and blocked kicks (3).

“Russell was a leader for our defense,” Moropoulos said. “He leads by example and was a solid member of our team for two years.”

Curry, a 6-3 freshman defensive end from Fresno, had 56 tackes, 3½ sacks and nine tackles for loss.

“Chayvis is an outstanding pass rusher with as quick a ‘first step’ as we saw all season,” said Moropoulos. “He’s extremely athletic and has a bright future.”

