SBCC Launches New Accelerated Program for Students

More than 240 SBCC students got a head start on their fall studies last Friday by attending the new SBCC Express to Success Program orientation and luncheon.
The students are part of a new accelerated program designed to help participants complete their two-year associate degree or transfer requirements in no more than two to three years.
With 300 students enrolled, the Express to Success Program involves specialized curriculum, learning communities (groups of students taking specially selected courses together) and additional resources such as counseling, book loans and financial aid.
It is funded through a $3.2 million federal Title V grant.
SBCC opened its fall semester on Monday.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.