SBCC Launching ‘Check Out a Dog and Lower Your Stress!’ Ahead of Finals Week

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | November 24, 2014 | 5:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College will launch its first therapy dog event “Check Out a Dog and Lower Your Stress!” for students from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the college’s Luria Library on West Campus.

“We are always looking for creative and positive ways to serve our students, particularly during finals,” SBCC Library Director Elizabeth Bowman said.

In recent years before finals each semester, students have enjoyed the library’s “Relaxation Station,” which has included a Wii station, rocking chair, art supplies, hula hoop and games.

Partnering with SBCC for its inaugural Therapy Dog event is All for Animals, a local nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of young people through personal interaction with specially trained therapy animals. In all, there will be at least a dozen dogs in attendance, all of whom received specialized training from All for Animals and are certified as therapy dogs by Love on a Leash, The Foundation for Pet Provided Therapy.

Research shows that interaction with pets decreases the level of cortisol — or stress hormone — in people and increases endorphins, known as the “happiness hormone.” Studies also show excessive stress, like the kind students may experience during finals, impairs memory. An activity that relieves stress — such as petting a friendly dog — can improve a student’s ability to retain what they are learning.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Santa Barbara City College for this special event,” said Karen Lee Stevens, founder and president of All for Animals. “We have seen first-hand the calming effect our therapy dogs have on young children who are just learning to read. Now we get to bring our cute and cuddly canines into a college environment where students will have a chance to unwind and pet our dogs. There will undoubtedly be a lot of smiles and laughter!”

Click here for more information on library activities at Santa Barbara City College. Click here for more information or to make a donation to All for Animals.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

