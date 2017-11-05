SBCC Leads After First Round of So Cal Championships

Water Polo

Elly Carlson fired a 77 on Sunday and SBCC grabbed the first-round lead in the Southern Cal Regional women’s golf tournament at Temecula Creek Inn.

The WSC champion Vaqueros shot 330 and hold a seven-stroke lead over Cuyamaca in the 10-team field. A pair of WSC schools are third and fourth. Canyons is third at 349 and Citrus is six shots back at 355.

The top four teams will advance to the State Championships on Sunday and Monday at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Carlson is tied for third with JoJo Roecker of Canyons in a field of 61 players. Kaylee Jeon of Fullerton was the medalist at 3-over 75 and Georgia Shevitt of Moorpark is second at 76.

Vanessa Watkins and No. 6 player Jessica Safford both shot 84 for the Vaqueros, Stephanie Farouze had an 85 and Lauren Calvin shot 86.

“It was a tough, long course that played very difficult today,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Elly played well. She got off to a poor start with no pars in the first five or six holes, then had a strong finish.

“Jessica’s 84 was huge for us. Her mother was following her today and I think she was inspirational.”



Southern Cal Regional

At par-72 Temecula Creek Inn

First round

Team -- 1, SBCC 330. 2, Cuyamaca 337. 3, Canyons 349. 4, Citrus 355. 5 (tie), Irvine Valley, Moorpark, Saddleback 356. 8, Fullerton 360. 9 (tie), Desert, Palomar 394.

Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Kaylee Jeon, Fullerton, 75. 2, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 76. 3 (tie), Elly Carlson, SBCC, 77; JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 77. 5, Brittney Do, Saddleback, 79. 6, Brandi Borjon, Bakersfield, 80.

SBCC leaders -- 3 (tie), Carlson 77. Vanessa Watkins 84, Jessica Safford 84, Stephanie Farouze 85, Lauren Calvin 86, Elle Gaston 93.

