SBCC Loses at Cerro Coso on Walk-Off Homer in Ninth

Cerro Coso hit a pair of homers in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday and Troy Hughes’ three-run shot was a walk-off that lifted the Coyotes to a 12-10 baseball win over SBCC in Ridgecrest.

The game was originally scheduled for Santa Barbara but was moved due to a water-soaked outfield at Pershing Park. Ridgecrest, located in the Eastern Sierra region, is a 3½-hour drive from SBCC.

The Vaqueros (1-5) dropped their fifth in a row. The Coyotes improved to 2-2. SBCC is playing nine of its first 12 games on the road.

The Vaqueros got off to a super start, loading the bases in the first on singles by John Jensen and Blake Ogburn and a hit-by-pitch by Tyler Rosen. Jensen scored on a wild pitch, Jake Holton walked and Griffin Hennessey made it 2-0 when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Freshman catcher Zack Stockton followed with a grand slam and it was 6-0 Vaqueros.

The Coyotes responded with three in the first and two more in the second off starter David Appleby to cut the deficit to one, 6-5. Elliott Reece took the mound in the third and Cerro Coso scored two more on a sacrifice fly and an infield error to take a 7-6 lead.

SBCC tied it at 7 in the sixth when the shortstop commited an error, allowing Hennessey to score.

The Vaqueros put three more on the board in the seventh inning. Rosen doubled with one out and scored on a triple by Holton. Nicholas Allman walked and Stockton hit a ball that turned into an error by the second baseman, allowing two runs to score and the Vaqueros to take a 10-7 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cole Heavilin homered with one out, Domonique Hernandez walked and Corey Young reached base on an error. Kevin Cordero delivered an RBI single to make it 10-9. Kyle Basch replaced Jayden Metz on the mound and gave up the walk-off homer to Hughes.

The Vaqueros will host El Camino on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

