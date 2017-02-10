SBCC Loses in Four Sets at Long Beach

College Volleyball

Long Beach got off to a fast start on Friday night and went on to beat SBCC 3-1 in a men’s volleyball match at the Hall of Champions Gym. The scores were 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17.

The Vikings (3-2) are ranked No. 3 in California and they’re the defending state champions. The No. 9 Vaqueros (2-3) hit a season-low .097.

Sean Reynaert led SBCC with nine kills in 44 attempts. Middle blocker Jarrett Futch added eight kills and a .385 hitting percentage.

“We got off to a slow start but fought back in the third set,” said coach Jon Newton. “Long Beach, a historically strong program, played well and was scrappy on defense. Even though it didn’t show it, we battled in the fourth set but just lost too many of the long rallies.”

The Vaqueros continue their three-game road trip at No. 5 Golden West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

