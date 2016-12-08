SBCC Loses in Last Seconds in Tourney Opener

College Basketball

Shaquille Russell hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds on Thursday night to lift College of the Desert over SBCC 83-80 in the opening round of the 44th annual SBCC Classic at the Sports Pavilion.

Russell scored 20 points and was 4-4 on triples in the second half. Philippe Salawa added 16 points and Dajuan Fulgham had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-6), who used a 53-35 rebounding advantage to post their first win.

Ben Clay, a 6-5 freshman from Santa Barbara High, scored a season-high 25 points with eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Vaqueros (2-7). Sophomore guard Robert Hutchins tallied 17 of his 24 points in the second half and also handed out seven assists.

Clay hit 8-18 from the field and 3-3 from long range for SBCC, which shot 38.6 percent and hit 8-of-19 from the 3-point line. Josh Chapital registered season highs in points (17) and rebounds (7).

There were 10 lead changes and eight ties in the game, including four lead changes in the final five minutes.

“The difference in the game was the second half when we didn’t defend their dribble penetration well,” said SBCC coach Morris Hodges. “They killed us on the offensive boards.”

Desert outrebounded the home team 24-11 in the second half and had a 14-8 advantage on the offensive glass.