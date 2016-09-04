Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Loses Shootout with Ventura, 47-40

SBCC quarterback Joshua Lindman passes the ball as running back Perry Martin sets up to block Ventura’s Jeramy Johnson. (P.J. Heller of Sevilla Photography)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 4, 2016

SBCC gave eighth-ranked Ventura all it could handle in 47-40 season-opening football loss on Saturday at the VC Sports Complex.

The Vaqueros held a 17-13 lead in the first half, fell behind 40-17 and pulled to within a touchdown, 40-33.

It was wild game, with the teams combining for 1,126 yards of total offense.

Santa Barbara's comeback was ignited by a blocked extra point attempt. Bradley Toepfer, who led the Vaquero defense with 10 tackles, blocked the PAT attempt and Tony Anderson returned it 85 yards for two points that made it 40-19.

Sharsh returned the kickoff 34 yards to the 47 and two players later running back Perry Martin caught a short pass from quarterback Joshua Lindman and turned it into a 44-yard touchdown play

The Vaqueros forced a punt and Lindman directed a 10-play, 73-yard march that culminated in a 3-yard TD run by Martin that pulled the Vaqueros within seven at 40-33 with 4:35 to go in the third.

Martin, a former Thousand Oaks High star, finished with a game-high 88 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 64 yards.

 “I was very focused because this was an important game for our team,” said Martin. “We didn’t come out with a win but we gave Ventura a run for their money. At halftime, my running back coach told me I was doing such a good job and I need to take it to another level.”

SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos was impressed with his freshman running back

 “Perry Martin is going to be very good. He’s physical, he runs downhill, he can catch the ball and he has a great work ethic," Moropoulos said. “I’m bummed because we lost and we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities. Am I proud of my guys? Absolutely. That was a game we definitely could have won.”

Ventura regained momentum behind the play of quarterback Jake Luton. He led the Pirates on a 97-yard drive and capped it with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jordan.

Luton had a monster game in his debut. He set a school record with 487 yards passing and tied the VC marks of touchdown passes in a game with six and completions with 36 -- he was 36 of 55.

Lindman, who shared time at quarterback with Noah Holle, played well for SBCC, completing 15 of 24 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 60-yard scoring strike to Matthw Sharsh to give the Vaqueros a 17-13 lead in the second quarter. Sharsh had six catches for 106 yards.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

