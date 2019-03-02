Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 2 , 2019, 2:34 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

SBCC Loses to Mt. SAC in Women’s Beach Volleyball Debut

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 1, 2019 | 5:11 p.m.

SBCC played its first intercollegiate women’s volleyball match at East Beach on Friday and dropped a 5-0 decision against Mt. San Antonio.

The Mounties (4-1) were playing their fifth match of the season. The Vaqueros’ No. 3 and No. 4 teams were playing their first beach volleyball matches ever.

“A lot of our players were really nervous because for some of them, this was their first beach volleyball match,” said SBCC interim head coach Samantha Calisto. “After the nerves settled a little, I thought we competed really well at all levels. We have a lot of growing to do this season because our experience level is lower than it was in previous years [when they had a club team].”

McKenzie Garrison and Grace Trocki, two players who enjoyed standout two-year careers as indoor players for the Vaqueros, teamed up for the first time in the No. 1 match. They led Juliana Gomez/Samantha Neely 5-2 and 8-6 in the opening set before the Mountie duo finished on a 12-7 run to post a 21-16 victory.

“It was exciting to play our first match ever,” said Garrison, a 5-9 sophomore from Sun Valley, Idaho. “We came out pretty strong but there’s a lot of things we need to work on. I was very nervous and we were excited to be here. We need to work on serve receive, serving aggressively, calling the shots and making the shots.”
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 