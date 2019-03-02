SBCC Loses to Mt. SAC in Women’s Beach Volleyball Debut

Beach Volleyball

SBCC played its first intercollegiate women’s volleyball match at East Beach on Friday and dropped a 5-0 decision against Mt. San Antonio.

The Mounties (4-1) were playing their fifth match of the season. The Vaqueros’ No. 3 and No. 4 teams were playing their first beach volleyball matches ever.

“A lot of our players were really nervous because for some of them, this was their first beach volleyball match,” said SBCC interim head coach Samantha Calisto. “After the nerves settled a little, I thought we competed really well at all levels. We have a lot of growing to do this season because our experience level is lower than it was in previous years [when they had a club team].”

McKenzie Garrison and Grace Trocki, two players who enjoyed standout two-year careers as indoor players for the Vaqueros, teamed up for the first time in the No. 1 match. They led Juliana Gomez/Samantha Neely 5-2 and 8-6 in the opening set before the Mountie duo finished on a 12-7 run to post a 21-16 victory.

“It was exciting to play our first match ever,” said Garrison, a 5-9 sophomore from Sun Valley, Idaho. “We came out pretty strong but there’s a lot of things we need to work on. I was very nervous and we were excited to be here. We need to work on serve receive, serving aggressively, calling the shots and making the shots.”

