SBCC Measure V Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Names New Officers

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | November 26, 2014 | 11:59 a.m.

Community members Jack Ostrander and Charles “Tobe” Plough recently were elected chair and co-chair, respectively, of the Santa Barbara City College Measure V Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

Funds from Measure V, a $77.2 million construction improvement bond issue passed on June 3, 2008, have helped the college do needed renovation of aging buildings and upgrading its infrastructure.

The purpose of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee is to ensure that bond expenditures are properly made for projects consistent with those identified in the bond measure. Members represent different constituent groups based on requirements in the California Education Code.

In addition to Ostrander (business organization) and Plough (taxpayers’ organization), other members include Luis Esparza (community-at-large), Bernice James (community-at-large), Dr. David Doner, Jr. (support organization), Michael Just (senior citizen representative) and Caleb Ranson (student representative).

“In these challenging economic times, Measure V funds have been critical in helping SBCC improve our physical environment to support student learning and community engagement,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. “We thank the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee members, and especially outgoing officers Sally Green and Lee Moldaver, for their commitment to the college and volunteering to share their expertise with us.”

The college will use the last $15.2 million of the Measure V bond to construct the new West Campus Classroom/Office Building. Groundbreaking is scheduled for March/April 2015. This new building will house approximately 30 new state-of- the-art classrooms and will allow the college to remove 12 more of the remaining aging modular classroom buildings currently located throughout the main campus. So far, 20 portable buildings already have been removed or are scheduled to be removed by the end of January 2015.

Since 2008, Measure V funds have supported major capital improvement projects at SBCC including modernization of the Drama/Music Building, which houses the Garvin Theatre, renovation of the pedestrian bridge connecting the east and west campuses, resurfacing of the La Playa Stadium track and field, refurbishing the interior of the Learning Resource Center and, most recently, the modernization of the Humanities Building. Funds also have assisted with a wide range of major deferral maintenance projects.

Click here for additional about Measure V.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

