SBCC Measure V Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Names New Officers

Community members Jack Ostrander and Michael Just recently were elected chair and co-chair, respectively, of the Santa Barbara City College Measure V Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

Funds from Measure V — a $77.2 million construction improvement bond issue passed by the voters June 3, 2008 — have helped the college do needed renovation of aging buildings and upgrade its infrastructure.

The purpose of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee is to ensure that bond expenditures are properly made for projects consistent with those identified in the bond measure. Members represent different constituent groups based on requirements in the California Education Code.

In addition to Ostrander and Just, other members include Dr. David Doner, Jr., Luis Esparza, Bernice James and Tobe Plough.

The college will use the last $19.6 million of the Measure V bond toward the construction of the new West Campus classroom and office building.

Total project costs are estimated at $22.2 million, and the remaining $2.6 million will be covered by college funds.

Groundbreaking for the project was held Dec. 2, 2015, on the new 30,000 square-foot building, which will house approximately 23 new state-of-the-art classrooms and is being built to LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) standards.

The estimated completion date is January 2018.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.