SBCC Men Battle Canyons to Scoreless Draw

Soccer

SBCC couldn’t score a goal on Tuesday evening at Canyons and settled for a 0-0 men’s soccer tie.

The Vaqueros (5-1-1), ranked No. 3 in the state, suffered their second straight shutout. Canyons is 2-2-2.

“We played well and dominated the game,” said coach John Sisterson. “We created numerous chances but just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net. When we did score in the second half, it was ruled offside.

“(Ameyawu) Muntari looked very dangerous all game and Martin Melero played very well again.”

Muntari attempted six shots, including two on-goal. Santa Barbara outshot the Cougars 12-4 in the first half and 19-11 for the game. The Cougars had three shots on-goal and the Vaqueros had two. It was a physical game with 25 fouls (13 by Canyons) and five yellow cards.

SBCC freshman goalie Lukas Schuh, who’s given up just five goals in 630 minutes for a 0.71 goals-against average, made three saves and recorded his third shutout.

The Vaqueros will host Bakersfield in their final non-conference game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.