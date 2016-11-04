SBCC Men Blanked at L.A. Mission

Soccer

L.A. Mission scored a pair of first-half goals on Friday and went on to blank visiting SBCC 2-0 in a WSC North men’s soccer match in Sylmar.

Mission improves to 7-8-4 and 4-3-1. The Vaqueros (9-8, 4-4) suffered their second straight shutout and second loss to the Eagles this year.

“We played well in the first 30 minutes, we were in their half with a number of good chances that forced their goalkeeper to make a number of good saves,” said coach John Sisterson. “We missed a lot of opportunities, then they make a long throw that bounces four times and it’s in the back of the net.

“The goalie kicked one 60 yards and we didn’t deal with it in the air, it went over our heads and their forward got behind us for a goal. Sadiki Johnson came on and played very well but we just couldn’t find the goal.”

Santa Barbara hosts Moorpark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in its final home game of the year.