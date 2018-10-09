Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 10:43 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Men Break Goal-less Drought, Blank Hancock 3-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 9, 2018 | 9:24 p.m.

Ameyawu Muntari had a hand in all three goals on Tuesday night as No. 6 SBCC blanked Hancock 3-0 in its WSC North men's soccer opener at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (6-1-2, 1-0) snapped a 3½-game scoreless streak with its first score in 318 minutes. Hancock fell to 5-5-3 and 0-1.

The Vaqueros are 13-1-3 in their last 17 at home and undefeated in their last 12 WSC games (11-0-1).

Muntari, a sophomore striker from Ghana, had two goals and an assist. At the 32:31 mark, Celso Lagunas send a short cross from the left to a streaking Muntari, who banged it home for a 1-0 lead.

“I always knew the goals were going to come, it was just a matter of the team performing together,” said Muntari, who leads the team with five goals and six assists for 16 points. “We really focused because tying two games in a row (both 0-0) was a little tricky for us. This is our first conference game and it was really important to get three points.

“Celso’s cross was fantastic on the first goal and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I was getting a little frustrated on my corners because no one was attacking the ball, then Oscar attacked it really well.”

Hancock's Ulysses Cardona skimmed a shot off the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Oscar Drevland, a sophomore from Norway, tallied his first goal of the year at 68:02. Muntari delivered a right-footed corner kick from the right side and Drevland scored with a flying header. Just a minute and 39 seconds later, Lagunas chipped the ball to Muntari and he beat the keeper from 20 yards out for a 3-0 lead at 69:41.

“It feels great to get my first goal of the year, it was almost identical to the goal I scored last year,” Drevland noted. “I love those headers in the box. It was great to start scoring again and it’s great to get a 3-nil win.”

The Vaqueros outshot the Bulldogs 10-5 in the second half and 17-15 for the game. Hancock had six shots on-goal and Lukas Schuh made five saves for the Vaqueros.

“It feels good to finally get a goal,” said coach John Sisterson. “We spoke to them before the game and told them they’d be creating a lot of chances, we just need to put some in the back of the net. Those were some good goals and we could have had a few more.”

The Vaqueros will travel to Oxnard on Friday for a WSC contest at 4 p.m. 
 

