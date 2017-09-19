Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men Can’t Hold 2-0 Lead, Draw With Chaffey 2-2

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 19, 2017 | 10:04 p.m.

Gustavo Chavez converted a penalty kick in the 89th minute on Tuesday night, lifting Chaffey to a 2-2 men’s soccer tie with SBCC at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (3-0-3), ranked No. 9 in the state, played to a draw for the third straight game. Chaffey is 4-2-1.

Santa Barbara took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Matthew Wilkinson at 19:04 and Victor Chavez at 44:35. Chavez set up the first goal with a high-arching 20-yard pass that landed at the feet of Wilkinson, who was racing down the middle of the field.

Wilkinson scored in the left side for a 1-0 lead. With just a few minutes left in the first half, Adrian Gamez, a freshman from Santa Barbara High, slid a pass between two defenders and Chavez was wide open for a 10-yard shot that beat the keeper.

“I think we got too excited, being up 2-0,” said Chavez, a sophomore from Garden Street Academy who leads the Vaqueros with five goals. “It was unlucky at the end to have that PK called. We have to learn to keep going for more, whether it’s 2-0 or 0-0.”

The Vaqueros were playing without their top scorer, Ameyawu Muntari (4 goals, 13 points), who was out with an injury.

Chaffey outshot the Vaqueros 15-11 and each teams had seven shots on-goal. The Panthers had the ball on their side of the field for most of the second half, enjoying a 7-3 shot advantage and 5-1 in shots on-goal.

The Vaqueros gave up two goals for the first time since their opener, a 3-2 win over L.A. Harbor. They had only allowed two goals in their previous four games.

Chaffey cut the deficit to 2-1 at 56:33 when Juan Aguilar delivered a 33-yard free kick and Brian Luna headed it past Vaquero keeper Shane Pitcock. Pitcock made five saves, including a diving stop in the 65th minute and a leaping save to poke the ball over the crossbar in the 90th.

SBCC’s Adrian Alan was called for pushing a Panther in the box on a throw-in at 88:30. He received a yellow card and Chavez fired his penalty shot into the right side 20 seconds later.

“We started off brightly, up 2-0 and moving the ball around nicely,” said coach John Sisterson. “In the second half, it started to fall apart a little bit. We changed our shape and we were comfortable, then the ref gives a PK three minutes before the end.

“You can’t put yourself in a situation like that after being up 2-0. Shane made a couple of good saves. You have to be careful when you’re playing a team like this. Give them credit for coming back.”

SBCC will travel to Victor Valley for a 4 p.m. game on Friday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 