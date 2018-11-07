SBCC Men Can’t Hold Off L.A. Mission, Fall 3-2

Soccer

Sadiki Johnson and Ameyawu Muntari gave SBCC a 2-0 lead in the first nine minutes on Tuesday but it didn’t last as L.A. Mission rallied for three unanswered goals to post a 3-2 WSC North men’s soccer win at El Cariso Park in Sylmar.

The Vaqueros dropped to 8-6-3 and 3-5-1 in conference while the Eagles improved to 8-9-3 and 4-3-2. Santa Barbara is currently 15th in the Southern Cal power points and the top 16 teams qualify for the Southern Cal Regional.

Johnson scored in the third minute and Muntari made it 2-0 in the ninth minute. Celso Lagunas assisted on both goals.

Mission evened it up with goals in the 18th and 27th minutes, then Ricardo Martinez scored the eventual game-winner in the 60th minute. Martinez had two goals and an assist.

“We did enough to win the game but when you have 10-plus chances and miss the overwhelming majority, it is going to be difficult to beat many teams,” said assistant coach Dylan Murphy.

The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season at first-place Santa Monica on Friday at 1 p.m.

