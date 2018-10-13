SBCC Men Can’t Hold Off Oxnard in Final 20 Minutes

Soccer

Oxnard scored three goals in the last 20 minutes on Friday to rally past visiting SBCC in a WSC North men’s soccer contest.

No. 6 SBCC is 6-2-2 and 1-1. Oxnard improves to 8-3-2 and 1-0-1.

It was the first WSC loss in 13 games (11-1-1) for the defending WSC North champion Vaqueros.

Sadiki Johnson tied the game 1-1 in the 29th minute on an assist from Takahiro Fujii. Johnson got the helper on Ameyawu Muntari's goal that gave the Vaqueros a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Santa Barbara came in ranked No. 1 in the state in defense, allowing just five goals in nine games.

Noah Dollenmayer tied it 2-2 in the 70th minute and Cristian Ramirez scored the game-winner in the 79th minute.

SBCC tries to get back on the winning track on Tuesday when it travels to Moorpark for a 2 p.m. game.

