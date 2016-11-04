SBCC Men Drop Basketball Opener

College Basketball

Santa Monica shot 57.7 percent in the first half on Friday and went on to beat SBCC 85-66 in a men's basketball opener at the Corsairs' gym.

SMC led 44-33 at intermission and shot 49.7 percent for the game compared to 38.7 percent for the Vaqueros. The Corsairs had five players in double figures, led by Isiah Ajboye with 13 points.

Robert Hutchins topped SBCC (0-1) with 17 points, Ben Clay had 13 points and six rebounds and Robert Livingston scored 10 points in 13 minutes. Evan Tillman was the rebound leader with nine and Dondre Butler had seven points and eight assists.

The Vaqueros committed 27 turnovers and were 4-for-17 on 3-pointers. They made just 58.3 percent on free throws (14-24) while Santa Monica hit 75 percent (24-32).

The Vaqueros will take on Bakersfield on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the final day of the Santa Monica Crossover Tournament.