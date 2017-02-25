SBCC Men Earn First Win of Season

Tennis

Stevie Acuna rallied for a key three-set win at No. 5 singles on Saturday and Emerson Sekban and Spencer Ekola earned the decisive fifth point with an 8-2 doubles win as SBCC downed Fullerton 5-4 for its first men’s tennis victory.

Sekban and Ekola posted straight-set wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, losing only eight games. Acuna rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) triumph and Jun Zhao notched his second win in as many days at No. 6.

The Vaqueros are 1-5 and Fullerton fell to 3-5.

“I am so proud of our guys,” said second-year coach Randy Moharram. “After a losing streak, including a close match yesterday, they responded by staying committed to playing for each other and found a way to win.

“Stevie Acuna showed tremendous grit and poise. He played the best all-around game we've had yet, varying his shots and not allowing his opponent to get comfortable and looking for his opportunities to be aggressive.

“At 5-all in the third set, a critical moment, I caught Stevie smiling to himself. His poise and focus allowed him to prevail in the 3rd-set tie-breaker. That … and the cheers and support from his teammates.”

The Vaqueros will go after their first WSC win on Tuesday when they make the long trek to Victorville to take on Victor Valley.