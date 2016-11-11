SBCC Men Fall Short, 102-96

College Basketball

Robert Hutchins scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half on Friday afternoon but SBCC came up short in a 102-96 men’s basketball shootout at El Camino in Torrance.

Hutchins, a 6-foot sophomore from Bismarck, N.D., also set a career high for assists with seven. He hit 10-of-18 from the field and 3-5 from 3-point country.

Ben Clay added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Vaqueros (0-3). Jamal Heckard topped the Warriors (3-0) with 25 points. El Camino entered the game as the top-scoring team in the state with a 95.5 average.

Clay scored 17 in a high-scoring first half but the Vaqueros trailed 59-57. Jesse DeVries finished with nine points and Calvin Chapital had eight.

Santa Barbara shot 54.1 percent for the game and El Camino was close behind at 53.7. The Warriors were 9-22 on 3-pointers and attempted 21 more free throws than the Vaqueros, making 21-39. SBCC was 3-14 on triples and 13-18 from the line.

SBCC returns to action on Friday in the Hancock Tournament. They’ll take on Chabot from Hayward, Calif., at 1 p.m.