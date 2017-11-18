SBCC Men Get It Going in Second Half, Win Regional Opener, 2-0

Soccer

Matt Wilkinson and Adrian Gamez scored second-half goals on Friday afternoon as SBCC opened the Southern Cal Regional men's soccer playoffs with a 2-0 win over San Bernardino Valley.

The third-seeded Vaqueros won their sixth in a row, boosting their overall record to 16-0-4 and their home ledger to 9-0-2. They're 13-0-1 in their last 14 games.

Santa Barbara outshot the No. 14 Wolverines (12-9-2) 16-7, including 7-2 in shots on goal.



Victor Chavez hit the left post from close range at the 63:04 and Wilkinson tapped in the rebound to break a scoreless game.

“That was a slow start for us, especially after we beat them 5-0 last time (in the third game of the year),” said Wilkinson, a 6-4 sophomore forward from Croydon, England. “Once we get one goal, we know we’re going to win. We hadn’t played in 10 days, so it was hard to come back and be as fast as we normally are.

“We’re so much fitter than most teams, when the second half comes, we always create a lot of chances. Victor had a lot of chances today and he normally finishes those. On another day, he could have scored three or four goals.”

Gamez, a freshman from Santa Barbara High, added an insurance goal at 79:28, beating the keeper to the top shelf from 14 yards out. Carlos Espinoza got the assist.

“We told them before the game, it’s a 90-minute game and we may have to play overtime,” said coach John Sisterson. “We wanted them to keep their heads and keep it tight in the back.”

The Vaqueros outshot SBVC 7-1 in the first half. Goalie Shane Pitcock made two saves to earn his ninth shutout.

“I thought we dominated the game,” Sisterson added. “Mike (Abiodun Akintioye) was excellent in midfield, Sonny Boyoko did well getting up the line and Victor had a good game. Overall, it was a good result.”

The Vaqueros lost defender Zachary Sneddon with an injury late in the first half.

The Vaqueros will host WSC rival and No. 11 seed Oxnard on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Condors went to No. 6 Long Beach and posted a 2-1 upset.

SBCC has beaten the Condors twice this year – 2-1 at home and 1-0 at Oxnard on Halloween.