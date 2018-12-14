SBCC Men Get Swamped by Southwest’s Big Second Half

L.A. Southwest snapped a 38-38 halftime tie with a 30-8 run to open the second half on Friday night and went on to hand SBCC an 88-56 men’s basketball loss on the second day of the L.A. Southwest Intensity Classic.
DeAndre Currie-Rice paced the Cougars (4-5) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Southwest outshot the Vaqueros 55.6 to 31.8% in the second half and outscored them 50-18.
Kile Kleiner tallied 19 of his 22 points in the opening half for the Vaqueros (2-10). The 6-5 freshman guard hit 8-15 from the field and 6-10 from downtown. He scored 13 points in the first eight minutes, including back-to-back triples that gave the Vaqueros a 22-16 lead.
Zeke McMurtry added 12 points and nine rebounds. He’s had at least nine rebounds in each of his 11 games this year and Friday was his fifth game with nine rebounds. He has five double-doubles in 11 games.
There were nine lead changes and nine ties in the first 20 minutes when the Vaqueros shot 48.4% and hit 7-14 on 3-pointers.
SBCC was hurt by turnovers, committing a season-high 27 that led to 34 points. Southwest only had 12 turnovers leading to five points.
The Cougars made 13-18 free throws compared to just 3-4 for the visitors.
SBCC will play its third and final game in the round-robin tourney on Saturday against Orange Coast at 3 p.m.
