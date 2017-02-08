Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:57 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Men Hold off Oxnard, 80-76

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | February 8, 2017 | 7:19 p.m.

Sophomore guard Robert Hutchins hit 5-10 from 3-point country and scored 22 points on Wednesday night as SBCC held off Oxnard 80-76 in a WSC North men’s basketball game.

Hutchins had five rebounds and also nailed 5-6 from the free-throw line for the Vaqueros (5-18, 3-4), who led 35-33 at the half. Hutchins is second in the WSC North in season scoring (20.5) and seventh in the state.

Ben Clay added 17 points on 7-11 shooting with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Drayten Howell also hit 7-11 and tied his season high with 15 points. He handed out six assists and grabbed four rebounds. Chris Givens had 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers.

Tyler Crandall (4 points, 5 rebounds) made the second of two free throws with five seconds left to seal the victory.

The Vaqueros outshot the Condors (5-15, 3-4) 51.7 to 47 percent. Both teams were hot in the second half with SBCC making 55.6 percent (15-27) and the Condors hitting 54.8 percent (17-31). The difference came at the 3-point line where the Vaqueros hit 5-10 in the final 20 minutes and Oxnard was 0-5.

SBCC led 62-52 with 7:51 to play, then the Condors got within a point at 69-68 with 5:18 remaining. There were eight ties and six lead changes in the contest.

Santa Barbara will host Hancock on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.

