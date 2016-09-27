Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men Lose Third Straight

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 27, 2016 | 10:29 p.m.

Jose Ruiz snapped a 1-1 tie in the 16th minute on Tuesday night and Canyons went on to post a 2-1 men’s soccer win over SBCC in a nonconference game in Santa Clarita.


Joshua Ausherman scored in the 8th minute for the Cougars (3-5-1) and Kevin Kwizera evened it in the 10th minute for the Vaqueros (5-4) on an assist from Casey Everett. Six minutes later, Ruiz found the net for his second goal and the eventual game-winner.


Shane Pitcock started in goal for the Vaqueros and was injured on the game-tying goal. Zac Gottlieb came on and surrendered the second goal before Pitcock returned to make seven saves.


Kwizera, who leads the Vaqueros with five goals, took nine shots and five were on-goal.


The Vaqueros will take the next two weeks off, then open WSC play on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a home game vs. Hancock at 7:30 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 