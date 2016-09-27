SBCC Men Lose Third Straight

Soccer

Jose Ruiz snapped a 1-1 tie in the 16th minute on Tuesday night and Canyons went on to post a 2-1 men’s soccer win over SBCC in a nonconference game in Santa Clarita.



Joshua Ausherman scored in the 8th minute for the Cougars (3-5-1) and Kevin Kwizera evened it in the 10th minute for the Vaqueros (5-4) on an assist from Casey Everett. Six minutes later, Ruiz found the net for his second goal and the eventual game-winner.



Shane Pitcock started in goal for the Vaqueros and was injured on the game-tying goal. Zac Gottlieb came on and surrendered the second goal before Pitcock returned to make seven saves.



Kwizera, who leads the Vaqueros with five goals, took nine shots and five were on-goal.



The Vaqueros will take the next two weeks off, then open WSC play on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a home game vs. Hancock at 7:30 p.m.