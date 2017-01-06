SBCC Men Lose to L.A. Valley for Second Time

College Basketball

L.A. Valley downed SBCC 77-69 on Friday night in a men’s basketball game at the Santa Monica Crossover Tournament.

The Monarchs (5-9) beat the Vaqueros for the second time in three weeks. Valley shot 47 percent in the first half while building a 38-29 lead. Kevin Cabrera hit 10-of-12 field goals and 3-3 from 3-point range to lead the Monarchs with 24 points and 10 rebounds. DeJwan Walker had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Tyler Crandall came off the bench to top the Vaqueros (2-13) with his second straight season-high scoring effort. The 6-1 freshman from Sacramento tallied 16 points on 6-7 shooting, including 2-3 from long range. Point guard Drayten Howell tied his season best with 15 points and Ben Clay recorded his third double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Hutchins added nine points and nine rebounds for the Vaqueros, who fell behind by 18 points (55-37) in the second half.