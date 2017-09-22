SBCC Men Shut Out Victor Valley to Remain Unbeaten

Soccer

Zach Sneddon and Matt Wilkinson scored first-half goals on Friday and SBCC blanked Victor Valley the rest of the way in a 2-0 men’s soccer victory at Victorville.

The Vaqueros stayed unbeaten on the year (4-0-3) and the Rams fell to 2-6-2.

Sneddon, a freshman defender from Newcastle, Australia, scored his first college goal in the 20th minute on a diving header off a corner kick by Jessie Jimenez. Wilkinson did a give-and-go with Adrian Gamez in the 34th minute, then drilled one past the keeper from the edge of the box.

“We played very well in the first half and that was enough today,” said coach John Sisterson. “Charlie Kent made his first start on defense and he played quite well as did Matty Wilkinson.

“We kept our composure in the second half and were able to get a lot of subs in.”

SBCC hosts Canyons on Tuesday at 7 p.m.