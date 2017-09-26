Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men Shut Out College of the Canyons 3-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 26, 2017 | 10:33 p.m.

SBCC was ready to go from the opening whistle on Tuesday night, as the Vaqueros pumped in two goals in the first three minutes and went on to blank Canyons 3-0 in a men’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (5-0-3) produced one of the prettiest goals of the year and it only took 40 seconds. Jessie Jimenez rolled the ball to Carlos Espinoza on the right wing and he dribbled outside the box on the right and fed a perfect cross to Matt Wilkinson, who was streaking down the middle and scored into an open net.

“I can’t remember the last time we scored that quickly,” said coach John Sisterson. “We came out quick off the blocks. We were moving the ball around and we got our just rewards.”

Less than two minutes later, Wilkinson delivered a long pass over the top to the right side and Espinoza ripped in a shot from 16 yards. The clock said 2:38 and the Vaqueros were already up 2-0.

Espinoza, a sophomore midfielder from Simi Valley, made his first start of the year and tallied his second goal.

“We felt good right from the start,” said Espinoza. “I saw him running into the box and got him a 1 v 1. Everything was clicking in the opening minutes. That quick 2-0 lead gave us a lot of confidence.

“We have to keep playing hard and trying to get ahead early. There’s a lot of talent on this team, even the guys on the bench. Everyone on our team is capable of scoring goals.”

SBCC outshot the Cougars 9-2 in the opening half. Jimenez delivered a hard shot from 31 yards in the 16 th minute, forcing the keeper Justin Socarras to make a leaping save. Two minutes later, Wilkinson had another golden opportunity. At the 18:04 mark, Jimenez delivered a corner kick to Zach Sneddon and he missed a wide-open net.

The Vaqueros made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute when Hudson Handel crossed the ball from the right side to the left and Victor Chavez dribbled past a defender and scored his team-high sixth goal from 10 yards out.

Ameyawu Muntari returned as a second-half sub after missing the last two games with an injury. He entered at 76:05 and 15 seconds later, he blasted a 30-yard shot off the crossbar. Jimenez hit the left post in the 88th minute.

The defense was solid, allowing just two shots in the first half and not giving up a shot on-goal until the 72nd minute. SBCC outshot the Cougars 16-6, including 7-3 on-goal.

“We competed well, held the ball well and did a great job of going forward,” Sisterson added. “The fast start didn’t surprise us.”

SBCC travels to Glendale for the “Battle of the Vaqueros” on Friday at 5 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 