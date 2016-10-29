SBCC Men Shut Out Hancock 6-0

Soccer

Callum Challinor had a pair of first-half goals on Friday afternoon and Jose Abitia tallied his first two college goals in the second half, leading SBCC to a 6-2 men’s soccer rout over Hancock in Santa Maria.

The Vaqueros (9-6, 4-2) won their third straight WSC North game and moved into second place with 12 points. Oxnard (5-0-1) leads the WSC North with 16 points. Hancock fell to 3-12-2 and 1-5.

Challinor, a sophomore forward from Sedgefield, England, scored in the third minute. Matt Wilkinson scored in the 28th and Challinor got his fifth of the year in the 31st as the Vaqueros poured in three goals in a six-minute span. Jessie Jimenez assisted on both goals.

In the 33rd minute, Victor Chavez found the net for a 4-0 lead. Hancock scored in the 35th minute and the Vaqueros led 4-1 at the half.

The Vaqueros had 15 shots with 10 on target.

Abitia, a freshman defender from Cambria, Calif., made it 5-1 in the 54th minute after taking a pass from Carlos Espinoza. Abitia was pulled down in the box in the 90th minute and converted the penalty kick to give the Vaqueros a season-high six goals.

The Vaqueros will host first-place Oxnard on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.